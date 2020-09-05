Menu
Toowoomba octogenarian Patsy Quinn has been granted conditional bail.
Toowoomba octogenarian Patsy Quinn has been granted conditional bail. Kevin Farmer

Crime

86-year-old accused woman granted bail by court

Peter Hardwick
by
5th Sep 2020 5:00 AM | Updated: 9:36 AM
AN 86-year-old Toowoomba woman who spent a week in the watch house before being moved to hospital care has had her charges mentioned before the city's Magistrates Court.

Maureen Patricia O'Leary (Patsy) Quinn was not in court for the mention of her charges but was represented by barrister Shane MacDonald.

Mr MacDonald told the court his client was being held in the mental health unit of Toowoomba Hospital after she was remanded in custody on August 20 following a neighbourhood dispute.

The octogenarian is accused of hitting a 62-year-old man with a stick and damaging property and then assaulting police who arrested her.

Mr MacDonald said the prosecution was not objecting to bail and asked the court to grant her bail.

Even when bailed she would remain a regulated patient, he said.

Ms Quinn has not been required to enter pleas to the charges which include serious assault of a person over 60, serious assault of police, four counts of wilful damage, two of obstructing police and two of common assault.

Acting Magistrate Roger Stark granted bail on condition Ms Quinn have no contact with the cmplainant and provided she could sign bail papers at the hospital and adjourned the case for mention back in the same court on October 30.

editors picks patsy quinn serious assault of a police officer toowoomba crime toowoomba magistrates court
Toowoomba Chronicle

