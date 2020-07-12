Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

90-minute delays: Drivers stuck in traffic hell

by Nathan Edwards and Jo Glover
12th Jul 2020 7:44 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DRIVERS have waited at least 90 minutes to cross the Queensland/NSW border on Sunday as stringent checks created long queues and forced border residents to remain at home.

The Tweed-Coolangatta border crossing has seen heavy delays since the Sunshine State eased restrictions to allow interstate travellers in on Friday.

One driver said it took 90-minutes to cross the border mark on Sunday but she was yet to get near the checkpoint for her pass to be seen.

"Haven't gone above 8km/h in an hour and 45 minutes and still haven't reached the checkpoint," she said Sunday afternoon.

Signage warning motorists cross the border into Queensland of 90 minute delays. Picture: 10 News
Signage warning motorists cross the border into Queensland of 90 minute delays. Picture: 10 News


Signage on the Tweed Coast warned drivers of 90-minute delays but the driver said gridlock started well before the Tweed area.

At 6pm traffic remained heavy from Tugun down to Tweed Heads South.

Residents on the Tweed said they were unable to leave their homes by car due to the congestion.

Lengthy delays on Mugga Way, Tweed Heads, today.
Lengthy delays on Mugga Way, Tweed Heads, today.


Taking to social media, residents posted pictures of cars lining their normally quiet streets, with one resident attacking the Government for their lack of organisation.

"Can't even get to our house on our own street? The government can shove it. We've been waiting already 20 minutes and not even halfway to our house."

Another posted: "We aren't leaving home today as we cannot face the traffic."

One traveller revealed how it took her nearly an hour to get over the border to pick her son up from work.

"People were also blocking the side streets. The traffic was shocking crossing the border at the airport and on the M1," they said.

Thousands of visitors who have flocked to the Sunshine State after the borders had left them locked out since March.

With Victorians remaining the exception, many Aussie holiday-makers have packed up their camping gear and headed up from New South Wales.

It comes after 238,000 people had filled out border passes before Queensland's borders reopened on Friday.

Originally published as 90-minute delays: Drivers stuck in traffic hell

More Stories

border closure editors picks traffic

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Celebrating a decade of vital support at animal farm 'oasis'

        premium_icon Celebrating a decade of vital support at animal farm 'oasis'

        News This support service began in a garage, now Sunshine Butterflies sprawls a five-acre 'oasis' offering a unique experience for people living with disabilities.

        Vegan food trailer to steal a ‘pizza’ our hearts on Coast

        premium_icon Vegan food trailer to steal a ‘pizza’ our hearts on Coast

        Business Young couple’s cheesy love story inspire new portable pizza business

        Police chief reveals fate of safety breach passengers

        premium_icon Police chief reveals fate of safety breach passengers

        Travel Police continue to meet interstate visitors at the Sunshine Coast Airport after...

        ‘Footballers are the exception’: Saints stay criticised

        premium_icon ‘Footballers are the exception’: Saints stay criticised

        News Council defends its decision to roll out the welcome mat for Victorian footballers...