Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

NAMED: Alleged shopping centre sex attacker committed

Carlie Walker
by
20th Apr 2021 4:06 PM | Updated: 21st Apr 2021 4:55 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A father, accused of a terrifying sexual attack on a stranger in the toilet of a Maryborough shopping centre, can be named for the first time.

The 35-year-old is charged with attempted rape, sexual assault, attempted sexual assault, deprivation of liberty and common assault.

It's alleged he dragged a woman into the bathroom at Station Square Shopping Centre and held her captive. 

The full version of this story by Chronicle reporter Carlie Walker and the identity of the accused can be viewed on The Courier-Mail here. 

If you haven't done so already, he's how to activate your complimentary Courier-Mail subscription for great rewards. Activating now will make the reader experience easier when our site moves on to The Courier-Mail as a separate index page next week. All your news in one place with one login.

To activate your complimentary access to the 
Courier-Mail follow the steps below:

Click here and follow the prompts.

  • Go to My Profile and log in
  • Go to My Rewards
  • Click the activate now button or copy activation hyperlink

Sign up on The Courier-Mail website - we recommend you use the same email address and password as what you've set up for our website to avoid confusion.

 

More Stories

fccourt fccrime
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Drunk, bloodstained man frightens family in attack on home

        Premium Content Drunk, bloodstained man frightens family in attack on home

        Crime A frightened family watched on as drunk Coast man smashed a window to get into their home, a court has heard.

        Cocktails descend into choke hold for long time friends

        Premium Content Cocktails descend into choke hold for long time friends

        Crime Police saw a father holding a woman on the ground in a chokehold

        TOP 14: Lifesavers to watch in Aussies open championships

        Premium Content TOP 14: Lifesavers to watch in Aussies open championships

        Lifesaving The best of the best will battle for gold on Coast shores as the Aussies’ open...

        $20K donations fly in for Twinnies seabird rescues

        Premium Content $20K donations fly in for Twinnies seabird rescues

        Environment National exposure of Coast siblings’ dedicated seabird rescue efforts has helped...