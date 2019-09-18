Menu
GRATEFUL: Anne-Marie Howarth was swamped with offers from a social media request.
Wheelchair user swimmer swamped with support

Alan Lander
18th Sep 2019 2:00 PM

IT TOOK a bit of courage for Anne-Marie Howarth to put a swimsuit-clad photo of herself up on social media, but sometimes you have to take a risk to get results.

And 120 or so posts later, Anne-Marie looks like she may have found what she was looking for.

The 45-year-old, who moved to Noosa from Sydney with partner Chris, is wheelchair-bound following a 2005 motorcycle accident, and she is determined to return to peak fitness through continuing regular swimming at Main Beach.

While Noosa Surf Club has a chair with inflated wheels for people with a disability to traverse the beach and swim, it is virtually impossible to get back into it while in the water, so Anne-Marie decided to find someone who could help.

"I would like to pay someone $80 to go swimming with me at Noosa Main Beach of a weekday morning, around 7am," she posted.

With little surprise, the responses have poured in.

"(The wheelchair) floats high on the water; I can't get back into it," she told Noosa News on Wednesday.

"Other models have front wheels that dip into the water.

"(If one was available) I wouldn't need carrying - I could just swim right into it."

Partner Chris can sometimes join her and help out but, like Anne-Marie, he has an online business to run.

"And he's a lot fitter, and just swims off - I find it demoralising," she quipped.

But it looks like Anne-Marie may have found the perfect assistant, too, along with numerous back-ups and is meeting a potential candidate later this week.

And despite some offers to help her for free, Anne-Marie was determined to make it a business transaction for work done.

"It changes the dynamic (so) I'm not just asking a favour," she explained.

"I just want to get the right outcome that's flexible for (both of) us.

"People have great intentions, but they have to be there on the day."

community support disability fitness noosa noosa main beach noosa surf club swimming wheelchairs
Noosa News

