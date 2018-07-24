Menu
Login
A Miami building scheduled for demolition has collapsed, injuring one. Picture: Miami beach Police/Twitter
A Miami building scheduled for demolition has collapsed, injuring one. Picture: Miami beach Police/Twitter
Offbeat

Apartment building collapses ahead of demolition

by Staff Writers
24th Jul 2018 2:36 AM

A BUILDING in Miami Beach collapsed on Monday morning, leaving at least one person injured, police have reported.

The building, located on Collins Avenue and 57th Street, had a permit for demolition but collapsed before it was demolished.

The Miami Beach Police Department tweeted that the injured person was transported to hospital.

There is no indication of any other people injured at this time.

Locals witnessed the building collapsing and took video of the shocking event, as clouds of dust and smoke filled the air.

The building was the former Marlborough House condominium building, a 13-floor structure built in 1963 and bought by Brazilian developer Jose Isaac Peres.

The demolition had just begun when the entire building collapsed, spreading debris across Collins Avenue and causing the main north-south artery through Miami Beach to be shut down in both directions.

building collapse editors picks miami beach united states

Top Stories

    Cooroy Mountain Spring Festival coming up

    Cooroy Mountain Spring Festival coming up

    News Cooroy Rotary's annual event is taking place on Sunday, August 19, and everyone's invited

    Noosa Fire in the Sky attracts 10,000

    Noosa Fire in the Sky attracts 10,000

    News Massive crowd flocks to Noosa River for fireworks

    Don't let our brand grow stagnant

    Don't let our brand grow stagnant

    News Experts meet to keep Noosa brand fresh

    A celebration of culture and story

    A celebration of culture and story

    News Tewantin students participate in NAIDOC week celebrations

    Local Partners