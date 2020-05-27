THE woman who tragically died while walking in Redland Bay last week has been remembered for her "beautiful" and "bubbly" personality.

Melissa Pryke, 44, is believed to have suffered a seizure which caused her to fall down a steep embankment behind Redland Bay Tennis Centre.

Melissa Pryke will be remembered for her “bubbly” personality.

Close friend Melanie Pattison, of Victoria Point, said Ms Pryke was likely walking to her Redland Bay home from a nearby bus stop Friday afternoon, having spent the day at Westfield Carindale with a friend.

Sadly Ms Pryke, who had a history of seizures, was not found until Saturday morning by which time she had already passed away.

Ms Pryke's parents Perry and Charmaine were told of the devastating news later that day.

"Three police officers knocked on their door and let them know that she wasn't coming home."

Ms Pryke - affectionately known by those close to her as Flossy - grew up in Bulimba where she forged a friendship with Ms Pattison that spanned four decades.

Melissa Pryke loved to travel.

"We were neighbours as little kids," Ms Pattison said.

"We did everything together - school, swimming club, just playing out on the street.

"We were really close.

"She was a beautiful pianist and singer, she played the double bass and bass guitar... (she was) very, very talented.

"When I saw her cousin's (Facebook) post about what had happened I just couldn't believe it."

Ms Pattison said she had heard of the events unfolding at Redland Bay earlier on Saturday and the news had struck an unusual chord with her.

"For some reason I had this awful feeling it was Melissa."

An avid traveller, Ms Pryke had journeyed much of the world, including a trip through America.

"She was extremely bubbly, extremely outgoing," Ms Pattison said.

"She had the biggest smile... a beautiful person, that's for sure."

Originally published as 'A beautiful person': 'Flossy' remembered after tragedy