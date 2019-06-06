A big call from Noosa's native past

STAND OUTS: A pair of yellow-tailed black cockatoo are real show-stoppers for nature lovers.

STAND OUTS: A pair of yellow-tailed black cockatoo are real show-stoppers for nature lovers. Spencer Hitchen

WHEN I hear the yellow-tailed black cockatoo (calyptorhynchus funereus) call (why-lar or wee-lar), it stops me in my tracks. I look to the sky to watch these amazing birds.

They are the largest of Australia's black cockatoos at 55-65cm.

Their wingbeats are drawn as is the call.

Their call and flight pattern a glimpse into the past. I imagine this is how birds would sound thousands of years ago.

The yellow-tailed black cockatoos command our attention yet we still know so little about them.

Yellow-tailed black cockatoos plumage is black, with yellow edges to the feathers. They have a long tail which helps to distinguish them in flight with large yellow panels.

Males have a reddish eye ring, blackish bill a dull yellow spot on ear coverts.

Females have a grey feye ring, whitish bill, bright yellow spot on ear coverts and its yellow tail panels are spotted and etched brown.

Immature birds are like the adult female.

The yellow-tailed black cockatoo has a very strong beak to strip bark away from trees, looking for insect larvae to eat.

They also eat seeds of the native trees such as acacia, eucalyptus, banksia, hakea introduced pine cones (Radiata & Aleppo) from plantations.

Yellow-tailed black cockatoos need large deep hollows to nest.

It takes generally 200 years or more for the trees to establish these large deep hollows. These hollows are carefully chosen as they need to be close to food and water supplies.

These mature trees are in high demand from other birds, mammals and reptiles.

Trees with hollows and the wildlife and that depend on them are in decline. So it's important we protect the existing mature trees.

Nesting in our area seems to be during the winter months.

Eggs of birds nesting in hollows are usually white as they don't need to be camouflaged because they can't be seen.

The female lays two white eggs but only one chick survives. I can't imagine a sky without these amazing birds.

So keep an eye out for them and report your sightings to Birdlife Australia.