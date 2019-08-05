A big step closer on Great Walk

SUNDAY ESCAPE. NEW WALKS AROUND THE WORLD. Look out over Teewah Beach on the Cooloola Great Walk. Picture: Andrew Peacock

THREE businesses have been short-listed to build an Eco-tourism Trail Program for the Cooloola Great Walk.

The walk is an existing 102km walking and camping experience linking Noosa North Shore with Rainbow Beach, through the Great Sandy National Park.

The State Government is seeking a low-impact tourism offering through a collaborative model with traditional owners which will capitalise on the wilderness experience.

The successful operator will be selected and binding terms negotiated, with approvals and construction by 2020, with a range of community benefits delivered immediately, a report being presented to Tuesday’s Noosa Council Planning and Environment committee meeting states.

Gympie Regional Council planning and economic development officers have been advised of the council’s proposed intent to provide a submission into the process as a neighbouring council with a joint interest in the walk proposal.

The three short-listed businesses are progressing into the Request for Detailed Proposal stage. They have been invited to further develop their concepts and proposals which could include low-impact eco-accommodation (in addition to existing walkers’ camps along the trail), guided tours and additional bushwalking experiences.

Currently, visitors can discover perched lakes, ancient sand dunes and a diverse range of ecosystems including coastal woodlands, heathlands and rainforest, each boasting unique flora and fauna.

The existing trail is a Grade 4 track recommended for experienced walkers, with rough, steep and sandy sections.

Visitors can walk the trail over five days, camping in existing walkers’ camps along the way.

There are options to complete shorter walks through the Great Sandy National Park which offers separate four-wheel driving tracks.