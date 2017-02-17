A Billion Rising aims to stop the violence

CALL OUT: Candice the golden goddess is calling all dancers to main Beach this afternoon to gather at 5pm.

NOOSA Main Beach will again be the backdrop for lots of flash dance moves this afternoon as locals move their bodies to protest against domestic violence.

Their dancing highlights the need for better treatment of women as part of One Billion Rising.

This global event was first held in Noosa on February 14, 2013, and everyone is invited to join this free dance event from 5-6pm at the Noosa Heads Surf Club, ocean side.

Local One Billion Rising organiser and dance artist Peppie Simpson Free has been conducting rehearsals at the Noosa Leisure Centre which have attracted more than 70 participants, most of them joining for the first time. Peppie hopes to see more than 200 people participate in the free event and help raise valuable funds for local women and their families affected by domestic violence.

"The power of dance, music and community is an incredible combination and although it's a serious issue we have a lot of fun along the way.”

Peppie said no prior dance experience was required to be part of the group dance.

"The simple choreography that forms our five-minute routine means anyone can participate - we've had participants aged 8 to 88 years. For those who participated last year or over the last four years, the routine is almost identical which should make things easy.

"It's not about how well you can dance, it's about coming together as a community in solidarity to end violence against women.”

The One Billion Rising dance events this year are demanding an end to the exploitation of women and girls. One in three women on the planet will be beaten or raped during their lifetime, adding up to more than one billion women and girls.

Peppie said: "Although I am fortunate to have led a life free of domestic violence, others are not so fortunate. And Noosa is not exempt.

"This is not acceptable and is why it is so important that we unite and dance in public to show we care and to raise awareness.”

For non-dancers, Peppie invites spectators to come along to the free performance today and show support for the cause. Dancers and drummers will gather from 5pm ahead of the dance at 5.30pm.

If you know a victim of domestic violence call DV Connect on the free call number, 1800811811.