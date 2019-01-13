A Billion Rising in Noosa ready for rehearsals

ONE BILLION RISING: Noosa Main Beach is taken over by a flash mob for One Billion Rising, a global dance for domestic violence.

ONE Billion Rising Noosa is inviting locals to join in the free rehearsals about to get under way.

No previous dance experience necessary, but be prepared to have fun ahead of the beachside dance at the Noosa Heads Surf Life Saving Club 5pm, on February 15.

The Pomona rehearsals are February 4 and 11 at the Pomona Memorial School of Arts Hall · while the Noosa Leisure Centre in Noosaville is the venue for February 6 and13 warm ups.

This dance is a positive way to take charge, to change the culture, to stand in solidarity worldwide to oppose violence against women as one in three women will be raped or abused in their lifetime.

The dance goes for four minutes of fun and is a powerful and colourful statement. One Billion Rising is a global effort and this year's theme is A Way Of Life in the form of mass, public dances across the world at the same time.

The message is jopin rehearsals, spread the word or even simply show up on the day - got to www.facebook.com/

onebillionrisingnoosa.