A BOLD IDEA TO MOVE SURF CLUB

MOVING the clubhouse of the Peregian Beach Surf Lifesaving Club so that it has an ocean view is an option to ensure the future of surf lifesaving services at the popular swimming beach, says the head of the Noosa club.

There is currently an uncertainty hanging over the future of lifesaving services at Peregian Beach, which would be lifted if the Noosa Heads Surf Life Saving Club can relocate the present clubhouse.

Noosa Heads SLSC president Ross Fisher said his club, which has patrolled there since the former Peregian SLSC folded, is in the early stages of discussing a possible move with Noosa Council.

Mr Fisher said the club sees the long-term success of maintaining a club facility there depending on either moving slightly north or south away from the road and closer to the beach.

"We've got a working party that's working with Noosa Shire Council. We've employed a town planner and we're now trying to see what we can do with the site down at Peregian,” he said.

He said a lot of the business community did not want the clubhouse where it is, but the council is yet to say whether a move is possible.

"It's in the wrong place and it stuffs up that precinct ... it's close to the road and it's just a big blob right in front of that nice (park) area,” Mr Fisher said.

"We said to council 'if we commit to stay there, what's our options?'. Of course it won't be on the beach or on the dunes, but there's a couple of sites north and south of the existing club where the carparks are.

"Of course that's going to cost a lot of money. The club has to say okay, 'let's get an answer from council'.”

Mr Fisher said the end the club lifesavers would vote on pursuing the best option.

"We're looking at a long, long-term plan,” he said.

"I say to people 'close your eyes and tell me what you see if Noosa withdraws from Peregian and that Peregian volunteer lifesaving club disappears, tell me what's going to be there in 20 years? And they've said 'nothing'.”

He said in two decades with Peregian Springs fully developed and a surf club "tucked away” in the right place it would have a fully functional lifesaving facility. And locals Mr Fisher has outlined this to say that would be "brilliant”.

"We're in a void ... we're betwixt and between. We're trying to maintain patrols there but not knowing what the future will be.”