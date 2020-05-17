Menu
BLOOMING GOOD VALUE: This Coast business has a very rosie price tag.
A business you will love once and floral

Matt Collins
17th May 2020 2:48 PM
A COAST business owner has decided it's time to sell and be-leaf me, it's a great opportunity for any flower-loving person.

Pomona florist The Flower Room owner Jesse Doman purchased the business back in June last year.

As the blushing bromeliads grew, so did the business.

Before she knew it, Ms Doman's Flower Room was a blooming success.

Sadly, she has decided to call time on the popular business and go back to nursing.

With two young kids, Ms Doman said the daisy had come to make the tough decision to sell.

"It's becoming too busy for me to handle," she said.

With low overheads and an e-commerce site already set up, the price is a rosie $15,000.

Contact 0488 288 227 for more information.

florist noosa business for sale the flower room
