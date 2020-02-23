A call for better Noosa fire management

IF ELECTED to office in March, Noosa mayoral candidate Clare Stewart would “sack” herself from heading up the Local Disaster Management Group and appoint an expert co-ordinator.

Ms Stewart has promised to appoint someone “who has longstanding experience in fire and disaster management”.

“I have taken time over the past few months to speak to many residents right across the shire to take on board their issues and concerns as far as their safety, their property their livelihoods and of course the loss of environment and wildlife,” she said.

“I have sought out people at the highest levels of fire management to seek their expert advice on what I might be able to achieve if elected mayor in March.”

“It is my intention to appoint an independent chair to the Noosa Council disaster management committee.

She said the mayor currently fulfils that role.

“I will fill the role of deputy chair and offer my full support and will act on all advice at all meetings to all those who contribute to make our community safe,” Ms Stewart said.

If she wins office she will “immediately call an urgent disaster management team meeting to commence the development of a new disaster management plan for Noosa Shire”.

Ms Stewart said bushland near Beckmans Rd estates are “a very high risk area” and this, along with other high risk areas such as Noosa Banks and new estates around Pomona also need urgent attention.

“The strip of land beachside from Peregian to Sunshine Beach needs a fire strategy developed as a matter of urgency,” she said.

Ms Stewart said much work needs to be done from Peregian all the way to Noosa Junction with a focus around the Castaways area and Girraween area.

“I have met with residents from these areas and share with them their concerns for safety and protection of their families, their property and their businesses,” she said.

Ms Stewart said there is an amazing amount of “fire management expertise living in our community that is not utilised”.

“We have retired fire chiefs and fire commissioners who have decades of valuable experience they can contribute to help protect us and make all our lives safer.

“I will, if elected mayor, call on their expertise and experience to be involved with me in our disaster management group.”

Ms Stewart said there are also many areas that require emergency exits in places of recreational activity such as a helipad at Wooroi State Forrest and an exit strategy for the Fairy Pools and Noosa National Park.