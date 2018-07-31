A call for Noosa to follow suit as Yarra steamed up at weeds

CHEMICAL FREE: Steaming away roadside weeds is something locals want considered in Noosa.

LOCALS steamed up about chemicals used to weed our public verges want the Noosa Council to follow the lead of Yarra Council and burn off the roadside pests.

Local Bar Graham has posted online an announcement by Weedsteamers, a company using the power of boiling water to control unwanted growths in public spaces.

Mr Graham is keen to know if this might be adopted throughout Noosa Shire, and has a simple question: "If not, why not?”

Judging by the comments, locals are keen for council to use a more natural method of weed-busting.

The post reads: "City of Yarra has become the first Victorian council to commit to a steam weeding contract.

"After a lengthy tender process we are all very excited to inform you officially that we have won a tendered contract for steam weed management at the City of Yarra up until 2023.

"The areas are comprised of the most sensitive regions around schools, day care, maternity healthcare centres and kindergartens.

"We are very proud to be awarded this tender and thank all of the staff at Weedsteamers and the City of Yarra who worked so hard to make this happen.”

The company said the municipal backing allowed it to invest in developing even better urban steam weeding technology "which will ultimately help all of us move away from toxic herbicides”.

"Let's hope this is the definitive proof needed to convince other councils that this is a cost effective, viable alternative to toxic chemical dependant weed management,” the post said.

"It costs less than $1 per year per resident in the City of Yarra to achieve this fantastic outcome.”

Tony Rapacioli responded to Mr Graham's post: "This is a no brainer and I'm sure Noosa Council could afford to implement it.

"We're trying to stop the pollution of plastic in the shire so why can't we stop the toxic pollution of our soils too?”

Noosa Council environmental services manager Craig Doolan said council was watching with interest several weed-steaming trials, including those that Yarra City Council and Byron Shire Council were conducting.

"Our staff are in regular contact with Byron Shire Council staff, and if their use of steam as an alternative to herbicide in some of their parks and gardens proves to be a success, Noosa Council may look to conduct a similar trial,” Mr Doolan said.