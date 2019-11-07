A century of fighting domestic violence

CENTURY CELEBRATION: Zonta Club on Noosa will celebrate 100 years of Zonta on November 10. The club provides support to organisations helping women locally, including Sunny Street.

Zonta Club of Noosa will celebrate a centennial milestone this weekend and are inviting the local community to join the party.

Club president Amy Ryan said reaching 100 years “is an amazing feat for Zonta International” and is looking forward to celebrating this great milestone with Zonta family and friends this Sunday.

Zonta International is a worldwide organisation that has empowered women and girls through service and advocacy for 100 years.

In the last financial year, the Zonta Club of Noosa, as part of their goal to support a range of service projects, worked hard to fundraise $16,799.

These monies were donated to a range of community organisations, including Sunny Street Medical Services and Cooroy Family Support Centre as well as bursaries for women studying at the Sunshine Coast University and female students at local high schools.

Zonta International promotes and strives to protect the human rights of women and girls and reduce the incidences of violence against them.

Since 1923, Zonta has provided more than US$40.9 million to empower women and expand their access to education, health care, economic opportunities and safe living conditions. Zonta’s nearly 1200 clubs support local and regional initiatives in 63 countries worldwide.

The celebration is this Sunday, November 10, at Noosaville Lions Park on Gympie Tce at 1pm.

BYO picnic food and drinks.