A chance to pause for road trauma victims

TRAUMA: Bob Birkhead and Garry Church will be part of Noosa's inaugural World Remembrance Day for Road Traffic Victims.

TRAUMA: Bob Birkhead and Garry Church will be part of Noosa's inaugural World Remembrance Day for Road Traffic Victims.

Following a horror few months on the region’s roads the community will come together to remember all lives lost to road trauma.

Road Trauma Services Queensland and Rotary Club of Noosa Heads will host the ceremony to commemorate World Remembrance Day for Road Traffic Victims.

With extensive police experience Road Trauma Services Queensland’s president Garry Church has witnessed these devastating impacts of road trauma first hand.

“When anyone dies or is maimed on our roads it has a real impact on family, friends, associates as well as emergency services personnel who attend the scene,” he said.

“It is not until people face such an experience that they truly understand the devastation of road trauma.”

That trauma is all too real for the family of Maverick Kozaris, a young father who died on October 4 when he veered off David Low Way at Peregian Beach.

The 29-year-old left behind a “shattered” partner and young daughter.

In Queensland this year, 188 people have lost their lives on the state’s roads.

Queensland Government statistics revealed this number was 23 fewer than this time last year and 20 fatalities fewer than the previous five year average for the same period.

Rotary Club of Noosa Heads’ Bob Birkhead said while these statistics make us aware of the tragedy of road trauma, the harsh reality of it is these incidents can impact so many people.

“This day of remembrance is a very important opportunity for local residents to come together and to honour the memory of loved lost ones and people who have had their lives severely impacted by road traffic incidents,” Mr Birkhead said.

“Rotary became involved with this day of remembrance as an extension of the work that local Rotary Clubs perform with local high school students through the Rotary Youth Driver Awareness Program known as RYDA.”

The ceremony will be held at Tait Duke Cottage in Tewantin on Sunday November 17 at 10am.