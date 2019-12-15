Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Four people including a child were injured in a two-vehicle crash at Diddillibah last night.
Four people including a child were injured in a two-vehicle crash at Diddillibah last night.
Health

A child, 3 others, caught up in serious crash

Matty Holdsworth
15th Dec 2019 10:37 AM | Updated: 11:11 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CRITICAL care paramedics rushed to the aid of four people, including a child, who were caught up in a serious crash at Diddillibah last night.

About 8.15pm, paramedics were called to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Brookfield Ct and Diddillibah Rd.

The child, a girl suffered abdominal injuries, a woman in her 30s had leg injuries, a man in his 30s with shoulder injuries and a man in his 50s had wrist injuries.

All four were taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital, Birtinya, in stable conditions.

More Stories

Show More
critical care paramedics diddillibah editors picks sunshine coast health sunshine coast university hospital
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Sarah saves the day for fire-struck parkrun

        premium_icon Sarah saves the day for fire-struck parkrun

        News Parkrun stalwart rise above fires to help when it counts.

        These amazing ladies are helping ‘lick’ cancer

        These amazing ladies are helping ‘lick’ cancer

        News Cancer Council Queensland hands out it special awards at dinner.

        Green hospital’s just sick of plastic waste

        premium_icon Green hospital’s just sick of plastic waste

        News Noosa Hospital to ban plastic waste by next Environment Day.

        Ka-ching: Blazing one-day sale raises $2500 for fireys

        Ka-ching: Blazing one-day sale raises $2500 for fireys

        News Noosa fashion house donates day’s trading to say thanks to our fireys.