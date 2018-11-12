A Copperhead cold one

CHEERS: Jason Cox and brewer Davy Stabler in front of the 14 taps at Copperhead Restaurant Brewery's.

CHEERS: Jason Cox and brewer Davy Stabler in front of the 14 taps at Copperhead Restaurant Brewery's. Caitlin Zerafa

BEER has a whole new flavour, well more than 30 to be precise, at Cooroy's Copperhead Restaurant Brewery.

With 14 taps running everyday it is the largest micro brewery on the Sunshine Coast and owners Jason and Sharon Cox said there is a beer for everyone, even the ladies.

Copperhead opened 15 months ago and have since seen their natural beers grow in popularity.

"We are all about the purity of our beer,” Jason said.

"Our beer is all natural, our beer is very fresh.”

They use real ingredients such as vanilla bean, dates and cocoa powder to flavour the beer instead of syrups.

"We don't take any shortcuts,” Sharon said.

Brewer Davy Stabler has been given full reign to be creative with his beer.

"These guys have pretty much said just go for it,” Davy said.

"I get to come up with my own recipes and have real free range. I get to brew so many different varieties, it's a lot of fun.”

Being a small batch brewery they have the freedom to experiment and take more risks.

"It's really creative, we are not sort of bound by rules,” Sharon said.

"We are one of the few brewery's that are consumption only too.”

Copperhead also have a quick turn around resulting in fresher beer.

"The beer is not six or eight months old, it is very fresh,” Jason said.

"We have had people tell us they haven't had a headache or hangover, probably because it is so natural,” Sharon added.

The team also give back to the local community with their charity tap.

"We give 50 cents out of our own pocket and 50 cents from the beer,” Jason said.

Their beer is also popular with the ladies who tend to enjoy the lighter ginger beer, guava sour and summer ale brews. They also have a range of natural wines and unusual sprits on offer.

"It is always fun to see someone who may not be into beer go hey, hello this is what beer tastes like,” Davy said.

Copperhead were also a finalist for Queensland's best new restaurant and have a menu designed to match their beer.

"We are as equally focused on food as we are beer. We've always positioned ourself as a brew pub,” Sharon said.

Coming into Christmas the brewery plan to release a dragonfruit sour.