A Day for Daniel has Sunshine red

DANIEL'S DAY: The Sunshin e Beach State School goes all-out to honour the memory of Daniel.

DANIEL'S DAY: The Sunshin e Beach State School goes all-out to honour the memory of Daniel. Contributed

STUDENTS staff and families at Sunshine Beach State School wore red today to show their support for the Day for Daniel.

The annual event honours the memory of Daniel Morcombe, who was tragically abducted from a Sunshine Coast roadside and killed in 2003.

The Day for Daniel is a national day of action to raise awareness of child safety, protection and harm prevention.

It is Australia's largest child safety awareness and education day and Sunshine Beach is proud to be involved for the 14th year.

The goal of the Daniel Morcombe Foundation is to make Australia a safe place for all children.

Sunshine Beach staff support this goal by focusing on raising awareness about child safety and protection, educating children regarding their personal safety, and empowering them to Recognise, React, and Report.

Students such as Year 5 girl Phoebe, who has supported the Day for Daniel since she was in Prep, realises the importance of this day when she states: "I love dressing in red on Day for Daniel. It is important because it teaches kids about child safety.”

Sunshine Beach students, staff and families stand united to keep children

safe.