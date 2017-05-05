A day for workers to reflect on their gains

LABOUR DAY SMILE: Tikira Wickenden, 3, and brother Hudson, 2, the grand children of Noosa Labor's Mark Denham like the Labour Day picnic treats.

LABOUR Day in Noosa has sent out a message to local voters - this area needs a change of political representation to move forward with the present Labor Government.

There was no marching in the street of loud choruses of "solidarity forever" but Noosa Labor spokesman Mark Denham said local worker activism is alive and well.

Mr Denham, who indicated the Labor candidate for the next state election should be named by the state head office by Wednesday week, said local part members do make the trip to Brisbane to march on Labour Day for workers' rights.

"Labour Day has always been about the worker," he said.

"A lot of people go down from the Sunshine Coast and celebrate it with the rest of the union movement.

"They need to celebrate in their own local area as well."

Mr Denham said the gathering was an opportunity for Noosa Labor to discuss goals the branch wants to achieve in the local community and "how as Labor people we can actually make a difference".

"We believe there needs to be a change on the Sunshine Coast. Really the LNP have had it too good for too long and the Coast isn't getting any benefit out of it," he said.

"So put some Labor people back in the area while we have a Labor Government and the Coast will benefit from that."

Ironically, Mr Denham, the Queensland Ambulance Service Tewantin officer in charge was rostered on Monday and could not join about 40 of the party faithful at the Labour Day gathering at Noosaville foreshore.

"The next Labor Party (state) admin group meets next Monday week and they next level of candidates will be announced ... I believe Noosa will be in that group," Mr Denham said.

"That will come out of the Premier's (Annastacia Palaszczuk) office."

The Noosa branch of Labor is in a state of flux as key member s join other branch affiliates by transferring into the new local seat of Ninderry.

Mr Denham said that involved members from four local branches including Buderim, Maroochydore and Nicklin.

Members used their day of rest to celebrate past and present struggles like winning the five day working week.

They were proud to show their political colours with large Labor sun shades and advertising boards advocating the need to retain penalty rates for workers who have to work unsocial hours.

One of those ready to join Ninderry branch was Pat Shannon, who will be the inaugural president, while Noosa's Bronwyn Tasker will act as secretary on a temporary basis.

A couple of youngsters who are not into political messages at this stage, but loved the Labour Day picnic offerings, were Tikira and Hudson Wickenden.

They are the grand children of Mr Denham, who one day may face up to a brave new world of robots, globilisation and artificial intelligence, where unions may well survive and thrive.