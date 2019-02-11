A de-mystifying event

AT THE CUTTING EDGE: Noosa Boardroom's Steve Lawrence discusses the upcoming AI event with Noosa Chamber of Commerce president Janet Kake.

AT THE CUTTING EDGE: Noosa Boardroom's Steve Lawrence discusses the upcoming AI event with Noosa Chamber of Commerce president Janet Kake. Alan Lander

IT'S a scary new world ahead of us, with artificial intelligence about to burst forth upon us. Or is it?

Noosa Boardroom operator Steve Lawrence doesn't think it's scary, but he does think it will have the same sort of seismic impact upon our lives as the Smartphone - so he has joined with Noosa Chamber of Commerce to host an event that will help demystify AI from a business viewpoint.

"We've been holding entrepreneurial events in conjunction with business for the past four or five years,” Mr Lawrence said.

"I recently caught up with Caroline Edgington from the Chamber.

"I've been keen to do something around AI because no one understands it, so I started the research, spoke to an AI group in Brisbane and they referred me to Ronan Toll from the AI Academy.

"He gets involved in demystifying AI and shows its opportunities - so here we are.”

New chamber president Janet Kake liked the idea from the get-go.

"I don't personally know much about AI but I'm excited to be working with Steve, educating our Noosa businesses for the future and what they need to be looking out for,” she said.

The event, on Thursday, February 21 from 5.30pm, will feature Rohan Toll, along with the Coast's own Chris Boden from the Peregian Hub, and include a Q&A session, and networking opportunities.

It will connect ideas, resources, skills and advise to help Noosa grow on the innovation map.

Tickets cost $15 and the networking evening will provide drinks and finger food.

Contact Steve Lawrence on 5430 6666 or steve@noosa

boardroom.com.au, or visit www.noosaboardroom

.com.au.