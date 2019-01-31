A Deadly offering at Peregian Hub

(L-R) Cr Brian Stockwell, Cr Jess Glasgow, SevGen Director Terri Waller and Shauna Hill at the launch of the 'barception' service at the Peregian Digital Hub.

PEREGIAN Digital Hub has launched a "barception” service - an on-site barista and reception service - to be operated by a local not-for- profit indigenous enterprise.

Noosa Council has partnered with SevGen Indigenous Corporation, which will operate the service as part of its work to provide opportunities for young talent through its "Deadly Espresso” initiative.

SevGen also operates a coffee kiosk at council's Reviva Recycling Shop at Doonan.

"Deadly Espresso is innovating the way young indigenous people gain new skills and learn about small business, so it's a very fitting partnership to welcome the enterprise to the Hub,” Councillor Brian Stockwell said.

"The Hub accommodates a mix of emerging and established technology enterprises as well as individual entrepreneurs which is a great environment for a complementary social enterprise to thrive alongside.”

Hub director Chris Boden said people co-working at the Hub could now start their day with coffee and a conversation in the outdoor co-op canteen before heading inside to build their digital businesses.

"While it's a unique offering to the Noosa tech community, the coffee kiosk will also be open to the public and we encourage them to visit and get a greater understanding of what goes on at the Hub,” he said.

SevGen director Terri Waller said she was thrilled to be expanding the Deadly Espresso service to the Hub.

"We have received many messages of support from the Peregian Beach community,” she said.

"This will be a great environment for our Deadly mob to grow and develop their skills.”