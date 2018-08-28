A decorative decade worth celebrating

IT WILL be a celebration in true style - true Eclectic Style, that is.

The furniture store is celebrating their 10th birthday and owner Norm Blurton said they had some big things planned to thank the community for so many years of support.

"The locals are the backbone of our trade and we love them for it,” he said.

"Business has been growing year on year.

"This is our way of giving back to them.”

From August 29 to September 2 the store, located in the Noosa Homemaker Centre, will be giving away thousands of dollars worth of prizes and store vouchers.

"There will be lots of in-store prizes and some rather large gift vouchers,” Mr Blurton said.

"Over the weekend there will be nibbles and cake too.”

Mr Blurton runs the business with his wife, Chris, and daughter Kate Houghton and said the secret to their success was knowing the customer.

"Our secret is good old-fashioned hard work and trying to get in what the customers want to buy,” he said.

The family has been in the industry for 20 years and understand people have their own styles when it comes to home decorating.

They stock a collection of eclectic furniture and home wares and have a showroom full of pieces to create an individual, innovative and creative home.

"We want everybody to come down and say hi.”