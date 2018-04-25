A dedication to excellence

THIS Craig Cleary-designed masterpiece offers expansive family living and entertaining of breathtaking proportions on a flat parklike 0.55ha in Buderim's blue-chip acreage belt.

All on one level, this massive 701.4sq m sprawling residence has been designed to facilitate elegant contemporary living of the very highest calibre, with separate zones and wings all built around the massive alfresco pavilion, in-ground pool and spa ... a stunning centrepiece viewed from all living areas and master bedroom.

North facing, this is the epitome of a classy entertaining zone, where you can host Gatsby-sized celebrations and gatherings, with impeccable style and grace.

The home itself is complete with sweeping grand entrance, five ensuited bedrooms, two powder rooms, office, kids' rumpus room, separate family room, multi-purpose room off master retreat suitable for gym/office/lounge, sleek sophisticated galley style kitchen with scullery, dining room with floor to ceiling glass to showcase pool area, large laundry, double lock-up garage, plus carport.

There is an extensive features list which includes: state-of-the-art technology and automation, raked ceilings, ducted air-conditioning, some hardwood timber floors, wine cellar, built-in outdoor kitchen/barbecue, timber framed stacker doors to alfresco, window seats in two of the bedrooms and rumpus, walk-in robes in four of the five bedrooms, private balcony off master, and so much more ... no expense was spared in the 2015 extension and virtual rebuild of this home.

The grounds are fully usable with masses of room for a menagerie of pets, and endless space for children to roam around and play in the sunshine; well-established, the maintenance is surprisingly low, just zoom around on the ride-on mower to keep it looking pristine ... if you want to do more, it's up to you there is a blank canvas here to create something amazing if you are a gardening aficionado.

Surrounded by multi-million dollar prestige homes, in a quiet pocket of Buderim with neighbourhood traffic only.

Premium schools such as Matthew Flinders Anglican College and Siena Catholic College, plus the university are within walking distance, as are local shops and sporting facilities. Access to Sunshine Motorway is quick and easy, just a few minutes' drive.

BUDERIM

39 Jorl Ct

5 Bed, 5 Bath, 3 Car, Pool

Features: Expansive alfresco entertaining with pool and spa, sleek kitchen with butler's pantry, triple car parking, 5467sq m block, blue-chip Buderim acreage location

Price: Auction on site Saturday, May 5, at 11am

Agent: Jared Young at Amber Werchon Property

Contact: 0409 544 470

Inspection: Thursday 5.30-6pm, Saturday 12-12.30pm