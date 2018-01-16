A deferral for new RV successful tender

NOOSA Council is set to defer a decision over the management of the council's Cooroy RV stopover with councillors concerned about the costs to ratepayers.

The stopover accommodates up to 40 fully self-contained recreational vehicles for a maximum of four night stays and no on-site release of grey water or waste is allowed.

Last year the council noted the facility achieved modest patronage, with 1607 visitor nights recorded for 2016/17 financial year at an average of five RVs per day.

There was an operating loss of about $19,000 for that year and it would "require significant patronage increases to achieve cost neutrality under the current model”.

The site now competes with an alternate private facility established on the outskirts of Cooroy, known as the Cooroy No Worries RV Stop. Mayor Tony Wellington, at Monday's general committee meeting, successfully moved to delay a decision.

The staff report before council had recommended against separate bids by the Cooroy Chamber of Commerce and the Cooroy Future Group. The bids are not preferred by the Noosa Council assessment panel for the task because of concerns of their reliance of volunteer staff and a lack of relevant experience.

Instead, the assessment panel had recommended the existing manager Crimmins Enterprises be given a one-year extension and a further two years of operation if the performance standards are met. Crimmins scored the highest assessment mark of the five contenders. Despite a projected saving of almost $10,000 in the company's submitted fee proposal, the facility is still anticipated to cost about $10,000 a year.