A Desert Rose to help Noosa’s fire recovery

13th Nov 2019 1:25 PM

A DESERT ROSE has come to the aid Noosas fire hit residents.

Member for Wide Bay Llew O’Brien said the Federal Government has mobilised its Department of Human Services Mobile Service Centres Desert Rose to Noosaville, near the Noosaville Library.

The van is operational from 8:30am to 4:30pm Wednesday, 13 November and Thursday, 14 November.

This comes as the Australian Government announced emergency financial assistance through Australian Government Disaster Recovery Payments (AGDRP) and Disaster Recovery Allowance (DRA) are now available for people severely affected by bushfires in the Livingstone and Noosa Local Government Areas (LGAs).

AGDRP and DRA payments are available to people whose homes have been severely damaged or destroyed, who have been seriously injured or who have lost a family member in the fires.

Mr O’Brien said he welcomed the Federal Government deploying the Desert Rose to his community in Noosaville.

“People in our community are doing it tough. Having the Desert Rose on hand in Noosaville will make getting assistance more straightforward in this time of great need,” Mr O’Brien said.

“I encourage all impacted around Noosaville to get along to the Desert Rose when it is safe to do so and see what assistance is available.”

Minister for Government Services Stuart Robert said the fastest and easiest way to claim is over the phone by calling the Australian Government Emergency Information Line on 180 22 66.

“When it is safe to do so, I would encourage affected residents to lodge a claim for assistance,” Mr Robert said.

Noosa News

