RED CROSS: Maria Watson, Julie Boyer, Leonie Lee and Shirley Annabel at Tewantin-Noosa Red Cross's annual spring fashion fundraiser. Photo: Caitlin Zerafa
News

A fashionable way to help Red Cross

Caitlin Zerafa
7th Oct 2019 10:00 AM

THEY were on hand during the height of Peregian’s bushfire emergency and on Friday locals and volunteers turned out to show their support for Noosa’s Red Cross Branch.

As one of their biggest annual fundraisers the spring fashion show saw more than 100 ladies turn out to sit a sip bubbles as they watched the latest trends from local fashion house It’s All About Me take the stage.

Tewantin Noosa Red Cross Branch president Julie Boyer said it was wonderful to see such a fantastic turn out.

“All the proceeds that we raise today will go to Red Cross events,” Ms Boyer said.

“We just had the fires recently in Peregian where emergency workers went to their aid, so every dollar raised basically goes to community events.”

Ms Boyer said the fire emergency was a great example of how Red Cross’s work directly supports locals.

“The emergency workers were there basically looking after people, because it was quite traumatic for people, leaving their homes and not knowing what was going to happen.

“We also do a lot in the community. We go to Oz Care, we go to Carramarr, we do bingo, we do cards, we do hands-on care doing people’s nails.”

The fashion event included plenty of raffles and a light lunch.

“All the raffle prizes have been donated by local businesses so thanks again to them,” Ms Boyer said.

As well as the fashion fundraiser, Red Cross do monthly sausage sizzles at Bunnings where they have also started a cake stall.

Red Cross volunteers will also be at Noosa Civic closer to Christmas for their charity gift wrapping.

emergency workers fundraiser noosa red cross red cross noosa srping fashion volunteers
Noosa News

