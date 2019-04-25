A federal boost for Noosa flight path rethink

THERE is federal lift-off in the fight to lessen the impacts of new Sunshine Coast Airport flight paths over Noosa.

Member for Wide Bay LLew O'Brien has responded positively to a Noosa Council call to join the push for a better outcome for locals and he has agreed to meet this week with Flight Path Forum members and take concerns to Airservices Australia and the Sunshine Coast Council.

"I want to ensure that all consultations are conducted properly and thoroughly and Noosa communities have the opportunity to engage in the process and have their voices heard,” he said.

"The Sunshine Coast Airport is owned and operated by Sunshine Coast Regional Council.

"The airport is not a Federally-leased airport and all development approvals and environmental assessments are within the jurisdiction of Local and State governments.

"I acknowledge the benefits the airport and the new runway project brings to Noosa, but I also want to make sure that the Sunshine Coast Regional Council listens to Noosa and does everything it possibly can to minimise and mitigate the impact of air traffic on Noosa communities.”

He said Airservices Australia is conducting consultations for new flight paths for the runway development and "I encourage everyone to have their say”.

"I am more than happy to take up any request to extend the consultation period, however the decision to extend such consultations ultimately rests with Airservices Australia.

"Discussions on operating times and curfews for this airport are a matter for the Sunshine Coast Regional Council and should be raised through the consultation period”.