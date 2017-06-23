23°
A festival that goes to water

23rd Jun 2017 7:54 AM
SNAKES ALIVE: Some of the outdoor fun of the Noosa Festival of Water.
SNAKES ALIVE: Some of the outdoor fun of the Noosa Festival of Water. Contributed

THIS is one free festival where the backdrop makes the biggest statement about its major message from the Mary River Catchment Coordinating Committee.

Two of the big "selling points” of the Noosa Festival of Water, which is about protecting our local freshwater sources, are Lake Macdonald and the Noosa Botanic Gardens.

Early risers this Sunday will be able to take part in the Lake Macdonald Catch and Release Fishing Competition based at Mary River Cod Park, Collwood Rd, and there is a free kids' fishing clinic with volunteers from the Lake Borumba Fishing Stocking Association. All gear is supplied.

The festival's main program kicks off at 10am and the event in its 13th year will be officially opened at 11am this Sunday by Noosa Mayor Tony Wellington.

The Lake Macdonald Amphitheatre is one of the real vantage points for the day's attractions, which include stand-up paddle boarding at this perfect location to learn the skill.

All you have to do is bring your boardies, bathers and towel.

There will be free kayaking and boat trips across the lake to the Gerry Cook Hatchery Mary River Cod breeding program.

In the amphitheatre, performances include: 10am bagpipes by Noosa Pipe Band, 10.30am Phenix Band (original music from multi-instrumentalists), 11.05am Welcome to Country with Lyndon Davis and the Gubbi Gubbi dancers, 12.20pm Geckoes Wildlife presentation and 1.30pm Andrea Kirwin trio.

Winners of the Lake Mac Bass Fishing Comp will be announced at 2.10pm, followed by acts from the Australian Institute of Country Music in Gympie.

There will also be reptile awareness displays hourly, children's art activities in the big marquee, free trees from Noosa Landcare for Noosa Biosphere residents with a rate notice and MRCCC free water testing if you bring a 500ml sample of bore/creek/dam water.

There will be displays by Save Fraser Island Dingoes, Seqwater, Friends of the Botanic Gardens, Wilvos and Wildcare, Valley Bees, Noosa Integrated Catchment Association, Geckoes Wildlife, Noosa Council and more.

Food and drinks are available from a range of vendors on the day, which runs until 3pm.

