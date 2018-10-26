A Festival to Tri for as the best sport party is in town

TRIATHLON: IT is almost that time of the year when one of the best multi-sports on the planet and the largest triathlon event in the world comes to Noosa.

Noosa Triathlon Multi Sport Festival five-day event kicks off next Wednesday as thousands of athletes and fans are set for the action and the fun.

The main event Sunday week has been enhanced by a swim starting off Noosa Main Beach, while the ride takes in the scenery of the hinterland and a 10km run soaks up the crowd's cheering enthusiasm.

And this event has Australia's best Finish Line Party.

The festival celebrates sports, healthy lifestyles, fitness and fun with a vital mix of sport and and good eating.

This is one of Australia's favourite participation event with the culmination on the final day, the event every serious and casual triathlete wants to complete, the Noosa Triathlon.

The festival other events include:

Noosa Run Swim Run

Tour de Noosa - Garth Prowd Ride

Jaybird Noosa Breakfast Fun Run

Noosa 1000 Ocean Swim

Noosa Superkidz Triathlon

Tingirana Noosa Special Triathlon

ASICS 5km Bolt

Legends Triathlon

Australian Open Criterium - Men

Australian Open Criterium - Women

Noosa Tri Charity Golf.