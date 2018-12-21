A first meeting with man in red

SANTA is only a few days from loading the sleigh and heading off around the world but he managed to spare time for children at one Noosa shopping centre.

All the way from the North Pole, this jolly Santa has been visiting Noosa Junction Plaza for seven years.

For brother and sister Tate and Eden Corcoran in their matching Christmas platypus outfits made by their grandma, the visit to Santa was met with a little uncertainty from the youngest member of the family, who eventually warmed up to what will no doubt become a family tradition.

"I've seen a lot of these kids growing up big,” Santa said. "I had a whole family here before who has been coming for years and now they're in university and one's in high school.”

Taking time to talk with the children, he remembered the names of those who had visited in the past.

"I make it a little bit more special,” he said.

"I've got my antique phone to call the North Pole and my giant book to take down notes of all the kids and what they want.”

Santa said the children in Noosa have been very good this year and he is ready for his big night.

"It's going to be a huge night! The reindeer are all ready, they are all set, they have been training.”

And Santa has one thing he wants every child to do this year; give their parents a big hug on Christmas morning before they do anything else.

Santa will be at Noosa Junction Plaza today and tomorrow from 10am-1pm.