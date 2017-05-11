A flood of goodwill comes from refit

BRIGHT REFURB: Tingirana manager Michael Tozer and head of maintenance Jack Clissold can't wait for the makeover that is helping flood victims.

ONE of Hastings St's best experiences is about to hibernate over winter for a makeover that will help fit out the homes of our most recent flood victims.

Tingirana Noosa overlooking Main Beach is making a major investment in keeping its five-star stay rating by closing its doors from May until September 1 when the holiday crowd returns with a vengeance.

"We are heavily booked from September 1, it's game on,” manager Michael Tozer said.

He said Tingirana opened in 2000 and the 18 dual key apartments were once owned by a Melbourne family.

The 36 apartment rooms and common areas are now being stripped back and refurbished, while the five retail businesses on the street front continue to trade.

Mr Tozer said all the unit owners had readily agreed to the four-month works to be done by the SJ Higgins Group, which would also include repainting the exterior to freshen the multi-million property.

"It will include retiling, refurbishing of the common bathrooms, the gymnasium and we're replacing the lift but keeping the glass experience,” he said.

"The ceilings are going to be pulled out and replaced as well as flooring to do a full and proper job.”

Mr Tozer said a recent owners' meeting discussed what to do with the old furniture which was still in reasonable condition "but somewhat dated”.

"The owners made the call that they'd like to give it to charity so we contacted Givit, a Brisbane-based charity organisation which deals with numerous charities,” Mr Tozer said.

"The direction was that we would like to assist flood victims so that's where all the furnishings both within the units and the lobby and lounge are headed.

"Each and every owner approved - it was very seamless.”

Mr Tozer said Givit were delighted with the offer.