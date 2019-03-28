A Fresh take on fishing in Noosa

NOOSA'S commercial and recreational fishing interest groups could eventually be invited on to a local fisheries reform group to reel in a sustainable fisheries future here.

Mayor Tony Wellington raised the prospect when discussing progress on the council's $45,000 Fishing Futures directions paper being undertaken by Fresh Advisory.

This was after Councillor Ingrid Jackson raised concerns about the scientific expertise of the successful tender and concerns that it was the sole tender considered by staff.

"When it comes to ratepayers' money, I believe it is important there be competitive selection processes,” Cr Jackson said.

The council was told that of the three consultants invited to quote, one advised it would not be submitting due to work commitments and another did not respond.

Cr Jackson asked how did Fresh Advisory meet the requirement to carry out a technical and scientific analysis when Fresh Advisory consultant Winston Harris had a background as consultant for PR company SAS Group, was an advisor to state MPs and a chief of staff to for former Federal Member for Oxley Bernie Ripoll.

Cr Wellington said there was some urgency in appointing former Labor MP Bernie Ripoll and Mr Harris, who has also been a Queensland Seafood Industry Association representative, to prepare the paper.

He said the council had been tipped off that it had to have its submissions in "pretty fast” to have any influence on the Queensland Government's Sustainable Fisheries Strategy.

"We went searching in a hurry to get the right people - Winston Harris has industry experience... he was willing and available and he's putting in a massive amount of work in a short space of time,” he said.

"Bernie Ripoll has excellent contacts in all levels of the State Government and this is very useful.”

Cr Wellington said this "usefulness was not a lobbying role” but the expertise in knowing what information was needed "to work out how best to approach this with the state”.

"I, in fact, met with Winston on the weekend and straight after he was going and meeting with a number of the fishing families and he's met with many of them already and he's talked to Davo's (bait and tackle shop),” the mayor said.

"He's doing a fantastic job.

"I believe that part of the outcome of all this might be setting up some sort of local fisheries reform consideration group that will involve commercial and recreational fishers and environment groups, et cetera.

"That remains to be seen.”

Deputy Mayor Frank Wilkie said the completed research work by Fresh Advisory already includes valuable data on the types of fishing taking place within the Noosa Shire.

This includes the types of species being caught, the gear being used, when and where and where the commercial fish catches are being sent and what percentage is being used by local restaurants and shops.

"It's invaluable that will inform this council and enable it to make fact and evidence-based decisions on the long-term sustainability of the Noosa River,” Cr Wilkie said.

He said this would be actioned through the Noosa River Plan and the submission the State Government's futures of fisheries process.

"For the first time ever some useful and up-to-date facts are being provided as to the fishing effort in the community waterways and beaches.”

Cr Brian Stockwell mentioned there had been online public comment on this issue that "scientists had been replaced with spin doctors and I do object to that”.