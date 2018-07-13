A game of tennis anyone ...

SUCH a lovely, peaceful location, just metres to the shore of Lake Weyba, with tranquillity reigning and just 130 homes in the entire precinct.

The home housed a growing family but now they are in Brisbane and this no longer fits the bill as a holiday home, so a reluctant sale.

The love and care they had for the property is evident upon inspection, with exacting detail in the improvements. My fact sheet runs to three pages so you will need to check it out in person.

The main home was extended substantially and now comprises a wing of three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a study, and on the other side of the huge living area is at your choice, either another bedroom or media room (current use) and another study. If you really wanted to, you could have six bedrooms. A pot-belly stove in the main living is gorgeous at this time of year.

A free-standing guest accommodation is behind the main house, with kitchenette, bathroom and attached double garage which could easily be integrated as additional living. There is another double plus garage with a drive-through facility adjoining the main residence.

A full-size tennis court and pool area provides recreation, and there are several pavilions, and all this is on 5399sqm, or 1.33 acres in the old money. Is this remote? No way. Noosa Civic is just seven-minutes away, and the restaurant precinct of Gympie Tce, just 11 minutes.

WEYBA DOWNS

15-17 Charlotte Dr

4 Bed, 3 Bath, 5 Car, Pool, Tennis

Features: Almost secret and idyllic location, peace and quiet, spacious accommodation, resort-like feel. Full-size tennis court and pool on 5399sqm

Price: $1,275,000

Agency: Garwoods Estate Agents

Contact: David Garwood 0411 862 954