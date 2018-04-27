A glance at the Lightning squad for 2018

NETBALL: The Sunshine Coast Lightning will attempt to defend their Super Netball title with an almost unchanged line-up in 2018.

But they will return to the fray without experienced campaigner Laura Langman.

She left in November to take a break from the game, leaving a sizeable hole in the middle of the court.

Only time well tell how telling her departure is.

She was replaced by Sarahpheinna Woulf but the unlucky teenager was injured and replaced, only recently, by Jacqui Russell.

The Lightning still boast a formidable squad, including four international stars.

Possible round one line-up: C Bassett, S Wood, K Browne, L Scherian, M McAuliffe, K Pretorius, G Mentor.

Check out the roster below.

THE SQUAD

#1 Steph Wood. GA/WA, 25, 175cm. Foundation player for the club who has been a force with the national team during the past couple of years.

#2 Kelsey Browne. WA/C, 25, 164cm. Diminutive, elusive mid-courter who emerged as an attacking weapon last season.

#4 Geva Mentor. GK/GD, 32, 191cm. Captain, reigning Super Netball player of the year and England representative.

#5 Caitlin Bassett. GS, 28, 193cm. Shooting powerhouse for club and country. She captains the latter.

#6 Cara Koenen. GS/GA, 21, 192cm. Attacker who fared well when given opportunities last season.

#7 Erena Mikaere. GK/GD, 28, 193cm. Imposing, towering New Zealander who brings intensity to to the court.

#8 Madeline McAuliffe. C/WD, 22, 180cm. Impressed when on court last season. Has a chance to be more influential this year.

#9 Karla Pretorius. GD/WD, 27, 181cm. Player of grand final last year. Defender for South African national team.

#10 Laura Scherian. WA/C, 28, 167cm. Became a key cog in the Lightning machine last season, steering the team around the court.

#11 Sarahpheinna Woulf. GD/WD, 17, 182cm. Signed in off-season to replace Laura Langman but suffered a season-ending injury.

#12 Jacqui Russell. WD/C, 29, 176cm. Mid-courter recruited recently to replace Woulf. Has previously captained Queensland Fusion.

Coach: Noeline Taurua. Respected coach from New Zealand who guided Lightning to the title last year, when they had an all-new roster.

Assistant coach: Kylee Byrne

Training partners: Binnian Hunt, Emma Tickner, Steph O'Brien.