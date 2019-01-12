A glass of water fresh from the air

FRESH WATER: World Environmental Solutions CEO Wallie Ivison at Noosa Civic with one of his Atmospheric Water Generators.

FRESH WATER: World Environmental Solutions CEO Wallie Ivison at Noosa Civic with one of his Atmospheric Water Generators. Alan Lander

NOOSA people take drinking water quality seriously.

But they also take waste management seriously, especially the disposal of plastic bottles.

So perhaps a machine that can make fresh water out of the air could help meet their demands.

That's where Wallie Ivison's creation comes in. The CEO of World Environment Solutions is spending time at Noosa Civic until Wednesday, introducing his patented Atmospheric Water Generator that will produce all you need for drinking water.

With sales from locations as diverse as Sydney, Alice Springs and Bundaberg, it's the right answer to the right question.

"It works through an air condenser,” he said.

"The water is collected, filtered first through a sand and silicon mix, on to ultra-violet treatment, then pumped via filters to the top of the machine into the storage tank.

"The amount produced depends upon humidity levels; if levels are too low, the machine switches itself off, and when the level is up to 35 per cent it starts again.

"The higher the humidity, the more it creates.”

The machine also switches itself off when full, and re-starts when water is used.

The filters last a couple of years.

"One day, every house may have one to supply simple fresh water from the atmosphere,” Mr Ivison said.

"These machines work off the water grid; there's no need to connect to town water anymore. You can draw water out of the air, even in adverse dry climates at night.

"Combine it with a solar system and you can deliver free, limitless 99.9 per cent fresh water for life.

"In fact, you can even simply connect it to town water for purification if you want.

"It makes about one litre per hour, also working at night. And it tastes like fresh water.

"There's no chlorine or impurities.”

A typical home machine costs about $2200, with a a minimum expected 10-year lifespan.