A good cause to sip coffee tomorrow

HELP OUT: A dollar from every coffee will be donated to help end homelessness.

HELP OUT: A dollar from every coffee will be donated to help end homelessness. Caitlin Zerafa

TOMORROW the CafeSmart national campaign is happening to raise money against homelessness and people are encouraged to #helpyourhood.

Chocol'arte to the Max at Noosa Marina will donate $1 from every coffee sold to StreetSmart Australia to help in their mission to end the crisis.

Cafe owner Heather Gunthorpe said the issue is bigger than it may appear.

"It's about trying to make people more aware of the homeless,” she said.

"Homelessness from my perspective is not just about people who are on the streets, a lot of it has to do with mental health or women in abusive relationships.”

"People need to open their mind to realise it's not just about a guy who doesn't have shoes on his feet, it's a much bigger picture.”

"I knew someone, he is back on his feet now, but for a while he was sleeping on someone's couch, this is homelessness.”

Heather has participated in CafeSmart in previous years and has been reminding her customers to participate.

"We also ask on the day customers put a gold coin into our little yellow box.”

Donations from CafeSmart will be pooled and distributed to services providing hot meals, shelter and working towards long-term solutions.

National Homelessness Week also begins on Monday and this year's theme is 'Ending homelessness together'.

"Every little bit helps.”

So go and make your cup of coffee count tomorrow, and while there pick up a famous Buderim Ginger scone or pink champagne chocolates.

Chocol'arte to the Max is is open from 9am-5pm.