A good Christmas sacking

CHRISTMAS in Cooroy has so many fun, free games and activities for children and families to participate in but there is one activity, in particular, that kicks off the fun every year... the Cooroy Fish and Chips Santa Sack Races.

You know the rules: both feet in the sack and hop, hop, hop to the finish line!

There are enough sacks to go around and enough rounds to tucker out even the most energetic of kids.

When you reach the finish line there will be a prize waiting there for everyone.

The Cooroy Fish and Chips Santa Sack Races start at 4pm at Mill Place near the rides, so make sure you are ready to go.

It's free to enter and every participant gets a prize.

But what is probably most special is that it is just good old-fashioned fun. And that is just the start of all the fun for Christmas in Cooroy.

Check out the day's program to ensure you don't miss a single moment of the fun.

Find the program at www.christmasincooroy. com.au/program or grab a copy from outside the IGA.

The Cooroy Fish and Chips Santa Sack Races have been proudly sponsored by Cooroy Fish and Chips since it was introduced to the event many years ago.

It is thanks to fantastic sponsors like this that Christmas in Cooroy can stay free for families every year.

The community and local businesses can still contribute to Christmas in Cooroy as the Chamber is doing a fundraiser to replace the lights on the tree which is the centrepiece to the town's decorations.

Donations can be made at Cooroy Bendigo Bank or email advertising@ cooroy.com.au.