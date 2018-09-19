A h-app-y win to power innovation and change

SUCCESS: Year 8 Good Shepherd Galaxy Girls with their mentor and coach.

RECENTLY three tech savvy Year 8 students from Good Shepherd Lutheran College were presented with a national award for a sustainability and waste reduction app they designed.

The students, known as the Galaxy Girls, were part of the nationwide 2018 Tech Girl Superhero competition, receiving the Australian United Nations Sustainable Development Goal Award for 2018 for their app, R3.

The students wanted to drive community change in the area of managing and reducing waste using their passion for technology.

"Our R3 app is unique in the way that it uses a competition to inspire students to recycle,” student Isabelle Hammond said.

After conducting a local online survey, the students discovered some key trends in the Noosa community.

"We came across some research by a group of regional Victorian councils which found that only 29 per cent of householders had ever looked at a council website for information about recycling,” student Jemima Harman said.

"It was found that most people got their information from schools, bin stickers and local newspapers.

"This means that we really need to help schools in raising awareness of important issues like recycling if we want things to change.”

Good Shepherd Tech Girl coach Nicola Cumner congratulated the girls on their achievement.

"We are very proud of what our Tech Girls have achieved and experienced this year,” she said.

"To have their ideas and work acknowledged at a national level is very rewarding.”