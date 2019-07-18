A h'appy outcome for breast cancer survivor's new venture

IN THE afternoon sunshine at Halse Lodge last Saturday locals had the "breast” reason to come together and raise money.

The high tea afternoon was a fundraiser for Just Diagnosed, a locally developed app to help breast cancer patients navigate treatment close to home.

With the goal of raising enough money to launch the product on the App Store and Google Play, Just Diagnosed director and breast cancer survivor Sue Whittaker said the local community's support was "unbelievable”.

"We've had 70 tickets sold and we've raised enough money to have the second launch done with the app,” Ms Whittaker said.

"The support out there is absolutely incredible.

"Thank you to everyone from the Sunshine Coast.”

In the meantime Just Diagnosed can be downloaded via the Facebook page Susan Whittaker.

"Look for the breast cancer ribbon.”

Plans are in the pipeline to extend the app to service other types of cancer.

"Watch this space for the next one.”