A healthy leap of faith for dancers

Scarlett O'Reilley, 13 years old, has developed amazing strength, power, grace and self-discipline through her ballet training Contributed

YOUNG Cate McCollam is leaping into life full of energy and good health thanks to her love of dance.

And according to The Dance Centre Peregian Springs directors Deborah Preece Brocksom and Richard Leader, the science is in to prove the physical and mental benefits of dancing.

"Mentally, we see our students benefiting from the discipline, concentration and the social aspect of being part of a group of dancers,” Mr Leader said.

"Research supports that dancing can help alleviate the symptoms of anxiety and depression in teenagers too.

"Our dancers become very strong and powerful, particularly in the legs and through the core of their bodies. It's muscle strength not muscle bulk.”

Mr Leader said dancers like 12-year-old Cate learnt to execute movements with balance, precision and control.

"They also develop a high degree of flexibility through careful, safe stretching, and high levels of muscular endurance through barre work and repetition of dance moves,” he said.

"Their hearts and lungs work get a great workout too building their stamina as they work through hour-long dance classes.”

But best of all is Cate loves these work outs.

"Dancing is fun and my body is getting stronger.”

"Mostly we see that they just love to dance and they are happy here so I think dancing definitely ticks the mental health benefit box,” Mr Leader said.

For more information, phone 0400029198.