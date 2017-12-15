A hitch for wedding river plans

OPEN SPACE: Is what locals want of its river foreshore.

OPEN SPACE: Is what locals want of its river foreshore. John McCutcheon

NOOSA Council's draft Noosaville foreshore land use master plan does not support the Waterfront Restaurant's bid to lease an area of river frontage for private functions and wedding receptions.

"The foreshore adjacent to the Waterfront Restaurant is currently permitted for wedding ceremony permits only and does not allow for commercial functions and wedding receptions,” the draft says.

"Little community support was noted for the lease request.”

The Waterfront Restaurant has submitted to council it should be granted a small lease of land and that every wedding held at the venue injects more than $68,000 to the local economy.

Without this land, the Waterfront forecasts 36per cent of its wedding trade will go outside Noosa with an all-up loss of $10million. The issue is set to be discussed and voted on next week in council.

"It is proposed that council will not seek consent from the Department of Natural Resources and Mines (DNRM) for the Waterfront Restaurant or any other commercial business to lease land on the foreshore,” a council report said.

The reasons given are:

Commercial businesses extending their business use onto the foreshore is not in accordance with the community's feedback against expanding commercial activities onto the foreshore.

An application to DNRM seeking consent for the commercial use is inconsistent with the foreshore's status and is generally not supported by DNRM policy.

If a lease was granted to the Waterfront Restaurant a precedent would be set resulting in further lease applications which could decrease the community's access to the foreshore for recreation purposes.

"Council will not support any new commercial leases on the foreshore,” the draft says.

"Council will continue to allow wedding ceremonies (not private functions or wedding receptions, etc) to occur on the foreshore adjacent to the Waterfront Restaurant and at other locations.”

And while the public feedback was generally in support of wedding activities in nearby Chaplin Park, there was only minimal support for a purpose-built chapel. However, the land use draft suggests a public covered area which may be booked for weddings.