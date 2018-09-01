A house to sustain you at Eumundi door stop

ECO GOLD: The Grimley's leading sustainable house when it was first under construction.

ECO GOLD: The Grimley's leading sustainable house when it was first under construction. Contributed

A EUMUNDI home is once again going to be a solar-powered beacon for Sustainable House Day on Sunday, September 16.

The shining example designed and partly built by Amber and Brett Grimley with sustainability and affordability as the major focus has been listed in the top five houses to visit in Queensland on the day.

"Where possible we've used second hand doors and windows, locally milled timbers and eco-friendly products such as Rockcote's non-toxic paints from Yandina,” Brett said.

"By doing a lot of the work ourselves it's taken longer but our mortgage is probably only half of what it could have been otherwise.

"We all know we need to live more sustainably, and how we build our houses has a major influence on that.

"The houses we build also impact of our financial sustainability.”

Brett said they are "doing what we can to have positive effects on both of those aspects”.

"We're opening our house for inspection to try to show people that some design thought, effort and a change in modern expectations of housing can make housing affordable and reduce the impact that the construction has on the environment.”

The house listed as Maybeoneday at 26 William Road at the southern end will be open from 10am-4pm as part of the national event held across Australia.

Brett said visitors can take hourly tours to see how the house works and ask questions about this small oasis in Eumundi with its fledgling permaculture gardens.

For more information about the day and the house, visit the Sustainable House Day website sustainable houseday.com.