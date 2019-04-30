A jam-packed May at our libraries

See the events and workshops at Noosa and Cooroy Libraries this May.

NOOSA and Cooroy Libraries have a range of activities during May.

For bookings phone 53296555 or www.libraries.noosa.qld.gov.au.

noosa.qld.gov.au.

Justice of the Peace

FREE Justice of the Peace (JP) service is available at various Noosa Library Service branches. Please note: The JP service is staffed by volunteers and occasionally circumstances prevent them from being available. No bookings required.

Noosaville Library: Mondays and Saturdays, 9am-12pm

Cooroy Library: Tuesdays, 12.30-4pm and Thursdays, 9am-12pm

Storytime

STORIES, songs and creative play to encourage language and listening skills, promote attention and curiosity aimed at the under 5s. During school term. Free. No bookings required.

Noosaville Library: Tuesdays, 10-10.45am

Cooroy Library: Wednesdays, 10-10.45am

Babes in Arms - F5F

Early literacy program. Babies love the sound of your voice. Rhymes and songs are great for growing baby brains. Join us for 30 minutes of songs, rhymes and finger plays. Learn those old traditional songs, and some new ones too. Share rhymes, songs and books with your baby . Enjoy the company of a friendly and relaxing group. During school term. Free. Bookings preferred.

Noosaville Library: Wednesdays, 10-10.30am

Cooroy Library: Thursdays, 10-10.30am

Wriggle Giggle Read

STORIES, songs and creative play to encourage language and listening skills, promote attention and curiosity aimed at the under 3s. During school term. Free. No booking required.

Noosaville Library: Thursdays, 10-10.30am

CoderDojo

AT A Dojo, young people between 7 and 17 learn how to code, develop websites, apps, programs, games and much more. In addition to learning to code, members meet like minded people, show off what they've been working on and learn new things. Held in the Wallum Room. Free. Bookings and enquiries via Eventbrite at www.eventbrite.com.au/e/coderdojo-term-1-2019-noosa-noosaville-library-tickets-54679754618

Noosaville Library: Saturdays, 9am-12.30pm

Cooroy Makerspace - See the Space!

If you think you'd like to attend one of the makerspace workshops or perhaps become a member but want to find out more, then come along and check out the space, technology and chat to other members. If you like what you see and decide to become a member, you can register your interest by sending an email to libraryevents@noosa.qld.gov.au. Free. No bookings required.

Cooroy Library: Wednesdays, 2-4pm

Noosaville Library: Fridays, 2-4pm

Tech Help

HAVE you got tech troubles? Or would you just like to get started? Join our informal tech help sessions. Library staff and volunteers will be on hand to assist you with troubleshooting and to improve your skills and confidence in using technology. BYO device recommended. A limited number of library devices will be available for use during the session. Free. No bookings required.

Cooroy Library: Tuesdays, 9-11am

Noosaville Library: Fridays, 9-11am

English Speaking Group

MAKE new friends and learn to speak Australian. Practise your speaking and listening skills while learning about Aussie culture. Our friendly tutors will help you understand real-life issues and everyday skills. All welcome. During school term. Free. No bookings required.

Noosaville Library: Wednesdays, 1.30-3.30pm

Family History Friday

Bring your family history questions, big or small, for advice and suggestions to get you started or to help unravel stubborn mysteries. Free. No bookings required.

Noosaville Library: 2nd and 4th Fridays, 9.30-11.30am

Mobile Robotics Showcase

COME and join like-minded creators and explore the world of robotics on board the Mobile Library. Discover, create, experiment, learn, and play! All levels of robot enthusiasts welcome. Free.

Mobile Library: May 1-8, 9am-5pm

Monthly Mending workshop

JOIN us on the first Wednesday at Noosaville Library and Thursday at Cooroy Library Makerspace and mend your clothes. Take up a hem, stitch a button, fix a patch, don't throw away your damaged clothes, mend them instead! Free. No bookings required.

Noosaville Library: May 1, 9.30-11.30am

Cooroy Library: May 2, 9.30-11.30am

Discover Podcasts

DISCOVER the joy of podcasts. Join us as we demonstrate how easy it is to access podcasts for free using your phone or tablet. We will cover the basics of searching, downloading and subscribing to podcasts. We also have a variety of podcast recommendations to start you out on your listening journey. The Tech Savvy Seniors Queensland program has been funded by Telstra and the Queensland Government through State Library of Queensland and the Department of Communities, Disability Services and Seniors. Free. Bookings required.

Cooroy Library: May 1, 9.30am-11.00am

Discover iPhones and iPads

THIS interactive workshop will provide a refresher on the key features of iPads and iPhones. Learn tricks for basic troubleshooting, discover the many features of the camera and find out about the most popular apps for your device. This class is suitable for beginners or those wanting a refresher to boost their confidence. iPhones and iPads only, BYO device. The Tech Savvy Seniors Queensland program has been funded by Telstra and the Queensland Government through State Library of Queensland and the Department of Communities, Disability Services and Seniors. Free. Bookings required

Noosaville Library: May 2, 1.30-3.00pm

Trove Tuesday

DISCOVER tips and tricks and get help with using Trove and its many features to enhance your family history in an informal drop-in session. BYO device recommended. Free.

Cooroy Library: May 7, 9-11am

3D Printing, VR and Digitisation

MAKERSPACE Membership Inductions: This induction workshop will cover everything you need to know about being a Makerspace Member. Learn the basics of 3D design and printing. Learn how to set up the VR Vive machine and how to use the equipment to digitise photos, music and movies. Please bring along your library card, or photo ID and proof of address so that we can create a library membership for you. Cost $20 Membership. Bookings required. Ages 18+

Noosaville Library: May 7, 9.30-11.30am

Gympie Terrace Stories

DISCOVER the people and stories behind this iconic Noosa road. A Heritage Month Event. Free. Bookings required.

Noosaville Library: May 7, 2pm-3.30pm

Discover Androids

THIS interactive workshop will provide a refresher on key features of the Android operating system. Learn basic troubleshooting, discover the camera's many features and find out about popular apps. BYO Andriod device. Free. Bookings required.

Cooroy Library: May 8, 9.30-11am

Composting and Worm Farming Made Easy

JOIN Anne Gibson, The Micro Gardener to learn how to make your own nutrient-rich soil to grow healthy plants. Discover easy ways to recycle your food and garden 'waste' with compost and a worm farm. Free. Bookings required.

Noosaville Library: May 8, 10am-11.30am

Beginners sewing workshop

CREATE a cushion cover: Learn how to use a sewing machine, create your own pattern, use a rotary cutter, quilting ruler and mat during this four-hour hands-on workshop. Also discover more advanced tips for inserting a zipper or creating button holes. Fabric supplied or bring your own. Free. Bookings required. Age 16+

Cooroy Library: May 9, 9.30am-1.30pm

Staying safe online

JOIN this cybersafety session to learn simple ways to improve your safety and privacy online. From identity theft to malicious emails, we will demonstrate a variety of threats that you may be exposed to and how you can combat them. Free. Bookings required.

Noosaville Library: May 9, 1.30-3pm

Cooroy Fusion - Animal Farm

MOST visitors go to the library looking for books, but on this occasion, there will be a selection of cuddly creatures who will be seeking some attention. That's right, Old Macdonald's Animal Farm will be set up in the library kids' area! Free. No bookings required

Cooroy Library: May 11, 9am-3pm

Cooroy Fusion - Makerspace

BE inspired to explore, share and create in the newly designed Cooroy Makerspace. Enter the simulated three dimensional world of virtual reality painting, check out the 3D printers or why not try out your sewing skills by making a simple scrunchie. Free. No bookings required.

Cooroy Library: May 11, 9am-3pm

Cooroy Fusion - Pop-up Book Shop

POP over to the community markets to discover the talented wordsmiths that live in our local area and browse their work. Books will be for sale, with authors there to sign your copy including: Joan Tourner, Kellie Harriden, Lidia Kardos, Anne Miller, Emily Larkin, Rita Chapman, Emma Middleton. Free. No bookings required.

Cooroy Community Markets: May 11, 9am-3pm

Cooroy Fusion - Lego Lounge

TAKE up a Lego Challenge to go in the draw for a prize or just hang out and create! Held in the Community Access room. Free. No bookings required.

Cooroy Library: May 11, 9am-3pm

Cooroy Fusion - STEAM Activities

CATAPULTS and Helicopters. Launch into our hands-on, take-home activities! Design your own catapult to fire at targets then soar to new heights by creating your own paper helicopter. Free. No bookings required.

Cooroy Library: May 11, 9am-3pm

Cooroy fusion - Book Sale

MEET the Friends of Mill Place and pick up a bargain at the book sale!

Cooroy Fusion - Tai Chi Demonstration

ENJOY the peace of Tai Chi as you watch the group move with grace with Cooroy Tai Chi. Free. No bookings required.

Cooroy Library: May 11, 10am-10.20am

Cooroy Fusion - Music2Grow family music session

BRING your little ones and enjoy singing, dancing, instrument play with songs, rhymes and movement activities to get your feet stomping and your hearts singing. Perfect for families with children 0-5 years. Presented by local Kindermusik educator, Verna Hewitt (Grad Dip Ed., MA). Free. No bookings required.

Cooroy Library: May 11, 10.30-11am

Book Cafe

READ any good books lately? If you enjoy sharing your thoughts on your favourites join us at Book Café. With fun and informal chats over coffee, tell us about books you've enjoyed - or not!Free. No bookings required.

Noosaville Library: May 13, 9am-5pm

3D Printing Beginner's Workshop

WOULD you like to know more about 3D printing? This hands-on, beginner's workshop will provide you with an overview of the basics of 3D design and printing. You will learn how to design a 3D object using Tinkercad and you will be guided in how to print it out on the 3D printer. Held in the Noosa Makerspace. The Tech Savvy Seniors Queensland program has been funded by Telstra and the Queensland Government through State Library of Queensland and the Department of Communities, Disability Services and Seniors. Free. Bookings required. Age 16+

Noosaville Library: May 14, 9.30-11.30am

Movie and Music Digitisation

LEARN how to convert your movies and recordings on VHS, videocamera and cassette tape to digital formats to share with family and for preservation. Intermediate Windows computer skills required.Learn how to convert your movies and recordings on VHS, video camera and cassette tape to digital formats to share with family and for preservation. Intermediate Windows computer skills required. The Tech Savvy Seniors Queensland program has been funded by Telstra and the Queensland Government through State Library of Queensland and the Department of Communities, Disability Services and Seniors. Held in the Cooroy Makerspace. Free. Bookings required.

Cooroy Library: May 16, 10am-12pm

Jane Austen and her Quilt

JAN Park will guide you on the trail of Jane Austen's life from her birth and early life in Chawton to her resting place in Winchester Cathedral and the story of her quilt, pastimes and family life. Free. Bookings required.

Cooroy Library: May 21, 10am-11.30am

Beginners sewing workshop

MAKE a take-home make-up/pencil case: Learn the basics of sewing by making a small cosmetics or pencil case. Learn how to cut out a pattern and use a sewing machine during this hands-on workshop. Use the basic fabric supplied or bring your own to suit your style. Held in the Noosaville Makerspace. Free. Bookings required. Age 18+

Noosaville Library: May 22, 9.30-11.30am

Cooroy Library: May 23, 9.30-11.30am

Makerspace Membership Inductions

SEWING Machines: Would you like to become a makerspace member and use the Cooroy and Noosa Makerspaces independently? This induction workshop will cover the workplace health and safety requirements of using the spaces, training on how to book the technologies and responsibilities as a Makerspace Member. The induction will include a hands-on lesson where you will learn the basics of how to set up the sewing machine and how to sew some basic stitches to get you started. Please note that attendance at this workshop requires a $20 Makerspace Membership fee. This will give you independent access to Cooroy and Noosa Makerspace to use the sewing machines. Your Makerspace Membership will link to your library membership so please bring along your library card, or, if you are not already a member, some photo ID and proof of address so that we can create a library membership for you. Cost $20 Membership. Bookings required. Ages 18+

Noosaville Library: May 22, 1.30-4.30pm

Cooroy Library: May 23, 1.30-4.30pm

Book Feast

JOIN us to 'feast' on all things authors, books and reading. This special evening begins with an in-conversation style talk with featured authors Shelley Davidow (Whisperings in the Blood and Shadow Sister) and Deborah Carlyon (Mama Kuma: One woman, two cultures and Loku & the shark attack). Following the talk enjoy refreshments and mingle with the featured authors and others such as Taryn Bashford, Sarah Williams, Annah Faulkner, Terence J Quinn, Tina Clarke. Brought to us by FOLA (Friends of Libraries Australia and local author Taryn Bashford, Book Feast brings together the local community to support local authors and book lovers. Supported by Friends of Noosaville Library. Free. Bookings required.

Noosaville Library: May 23, 5.30-8.30pm

Queensland and the Spanish Flu

AUTHORS and historians Matthew Wengert and Duncan Richardson share stories of the impact of the world's biggest pandemic on Queensland and Queenslanders in the aftermath of World War I. A Heritage Month Event. Free. Bookings required.

Noosaville Library: May 27, 2pm-3.30pm

3D Design and Printing

THE Next Steps: Have you attended the 3D Printing Beginner's workshop and you're still keen to learn more? This interactive workshop will further explore the printing element of 3D Design. You will learn tips and tricks on improving the quality of your print jobs, solving printing problems, calibrating your printer and changing filament. Ages 16+. Held in the Noosa Makerspace. Free. Bookings required.

Noosaville Library: May 28, 9.30-11.30am