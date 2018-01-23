'A living legend': Val Dwight farewelled the way she lived

NEVER FORGOTTEN: Friends of the late Val John Withers, Rose Berry, Hilary O'Neill and Brenda Withers, hold a photo of her, and play some of her favourite tunes at her memorial at Zabe on Saturday morning.

IF VAL Dwight is to be remembered for anything, it'll be for bringing people together.

The 96-year-old local phenomenon died last week, leaving a profound impact on the people of Tewantin and greater Noosa community.

Before moving back to New Zealand to be with family last year, Val was known for her sensational piano playing at Zabe Cafe in Tewantin and local nursing homes.

In her few short years of tinkling the ivories with tunes of rockabilly, jazz, waltz and more at the popular coffee spot, Val amassed hundreds of fans, many of whom never missed her play.

She was a character, full of life and energy, always dressed to the nines, matched by her equally glamorous smile.

On Saturday morning, the room was full of her admirers, friends and neighbours, gathered to pay tribute and sing the favourite songs she played.

When the question "how did you know Val?” was asked, the answer was always the same: "through here, from her piano playing at Zabe”.

"She loved it here and everybody loved her here,” friend and fan of her music, Marie Kissin, said.

"If she'd stayed (in Noosa) we would have all taken care of her. That's how much she was loved by everybody.”

The story goes, when eclectic Zabe opened a few years ago, with its mismatched furniture and expert bean brewers, Val walked past and noticed the timber piano near the front window.

She asked the owner if she could play, and he said yes.

She had a regular spot every Wednesday and Saturday morning, and made a host of people to call friends.

Noosa councillor Joe Jurisevic said, wiping tears from his eyes: "She brought such pleasure.

"She was the life of the party, and I remember she said she always wanted to socialise, but she was always expected to play piano,” Cr Jurisevic said.

"I knew her for a good couple of years, dropping her off here sometimes.

"Today, you can see the life and soul she brought. She brought joy to so many.

"This is something that is long forgotten - sing-a-longs. It can still entertain a crowd. Wednesday morning sing-a-longs will always revive the memory of Val.

"(She was) a great soul, a real, gentle, wonderful person in the community.

"In a world that had so much sadness, look at the joy in everyone sitting and singing songs to people.

"Val had a special place in my heart.”

Another friend by the name of Jude had been a customer at Zabe since day one, and a devoted listener of Val's since the beginning, too.

"I pretty much live here (Zabe), this is my second home,” Jude said.

"I used to come every Wednesday to watch her play, I never missed a day. We were neighbours.

"My mum was in the same nursing home as her where Val played piano. My mum played piano too, and her and Val knew the same songs.

"The whole town knew her, she was an icon.”

Jude said part of Val's allure was that she was legally blind during her time at Zabe, and played every piece of music by ear.

"It's a gift,” Jude said.

"You've either got it or you don't.”

Val's charm and cheeky humour was lost on no one, especially her accompanying banjo player John Withers.

"I started playing with Val (at Zabe) a couple of years ago,” John said.

"When she was 94, I said, 'can I play banjo with you, Val?', she said 'if you can keep up'.”

Friend Lyn Hiley said Val had fans young and old.

"It was amazing the young children who'd come up absolutely fascinated,” she said.

"I recognised she had talent straight away. She reminded me of my mother.

"She was a living legend. She was such a role model for women, she had such a tenacity.

"Her music got her through her trials and tribulations in her life - music was her life.”