A load of rubbish after Clean Up Australia

REAL WASTE: Volunteers at Clean Up Australia Day Noosa were awash with plastic.
CLEAN Up Australia Day has uncovered one of the worst litter offenders in Noosa.

And that is beverage containers, one local audit found.

Plastic Free Noosa, in conjunction with Noosa Integrated Catchment Aassociation, Noosa Community Biopshere Association and the river rangers, undertook a litter audit at the Noosaville Thomas St Boat Ramp of eight bags of rubbish collected by volunteers to see what was found.

Chad Buxton, of Plastic Free Noosa, said: "We found 192 containers - this would be worth almost $20 under a container refund scheme.

"In Queensland the container refund scheme starts in November, meaning that next year we should find far less container litter.

"Also found were 68 plastic straws, 92 soy-sauce fish containers and 118 cigarette butts.

"We urge people to rethink their use of small consumable items.

"Ask yourself, do you really need a straw,” Mr Buxton said.

"Cigarette butts are filled with plastic fibres. In the ocean they break apart, but the plastic fibres stay around.”

He praised the efforts of so many locals "showing up and giving their time to keep our environment looking beautiful”.

He said this was also a great opportunity to see what type of litter items were most commonly found along our waterways.

"When you pile the litter all in one place you start to realise what you're doing to the environment.

"It's pretty shocking,” the campaign coordinator said.

"We found 74 plastic bags, including many degradable doggy bags.”

Businesses and individuals can find out more and sign up as a member on the website at www.plasticfreenoosa.org/.

Membership is free.

Noosa News

