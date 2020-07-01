Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Council has deferred the kerbside bulk rubbish collection due to the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Council has deferred the kerbside bulk rubbish collection due to the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
News

LOAD OF RUBBISH: Kerbside collection deferred

Matt Collins
1st Jul 2020 11:23 AM | Updated: 11:38 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A shortfall of over $1.4 million from the global COVID-19 pandemic has forced Noosa Council to make tough decisions and defer certain programs, including the annual kerbside rubbish collection.

But residents will be given a say on its long-term future as part of next year's planned budget community consultations, which council announced last week.

"The kerbside bulk rubbish collection costs around $250,000, plus the cost to clean up illegal dumping that occurs on street corners, often involving hazardous waste like asbestos," Mayor Clare Stewart said.

"For this budget, we have to make some difficult decisions, and deferring this program allows us to save costs and allocate funds to grassroots services such as improving our roads and infrastructure, particularly in the hinterland.

"I emphasise that we've only deferred the kerbside collection, and as the economic situation improves, we can look to press on with it.

"In addition, residents can tell us whether they'd like it to continue when we go to the community to consult on future budget spending. It will be a chance for ratepayers to consider the cost, and whether they consider it good value, but also the public health implications."

Cr Stewart said the pandemic has had a $1.4 million shortfall this year, which had to be considered when developing the 20/21 budget.

"We must save where we can and spend only where we must during the year ahead," Cr Stewart said.

The closure of facilities such as Noosa Aquatic Centre and Council's holiday parks, coupled with the waiving of fees and charges and other initiatives to help Noosa's businesses survive the pandemic, has resulted in a significant blow to Council's bottom line.

"As such, it will be a back-to-basics budget next year so we can continue to maintain our local infrastructure, such as roads and facilities, to the high standard residents expect, plus continue supporting our community through the pandemic without applying too great a financial impost on ratepayers."

Council will adopt the 2020/21 budget on July 10.

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

kerbside collection noosa council
Noosa News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Regional Queensland is party drug central

        premium_icon Regional Queensland is party drug central

        News Ice has been seen as the big drug problem in regional Queensland. But a new report from the nation's top cops shows it’s a party drug that’s on the rise.

        University enrolments soar despite campus closures

        premium_icon University enrolments soar despite campus closures

        News CQ UNIVERSITY has confirmed they will close the doors to their Noosa campus by the...

        Redevelopment of old homes a boost for Noosa's tradies

        premium_icon Redevelopment of old homes a boost for Noosa's tradies

        News The new owner of a $6.7 million Noosa property has big dreams for their recent...