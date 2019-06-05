A long way from 'Mother's ruin'

IF you ever wondered where the term 'Dutch courage' came from, just ask Jack Boyd over at Fortune Noosa Heads Distillery.

He'll explain about how 15th century British soldiers discovered gin while fighting with Dutch military, and how the heavy imbibing of said beverage made confronting the enemy a tad less formidable.

And Jack will explain a lot more about the roller-coaster fortunes of gin tomorrow from 2pm, to celebrate World Gin Day at the Venture Drive, Noosaville distillery, followed by a distillery tour and some sampling of local recipes, which has already attracted up to 200 people signed up for the event.

Australian gin is a long way from the country squire, jolly hockey sticks image G&T. In fact, it's on yet another roll.

Jack helped start up the distilling side of Land and Sea's brewery last September.

"Gin took a leading role because of diversity in the Australian market,” he said.

"It has to have juniper berries in it - but bar that, you can do anything.

"We made one for Sum Yung Guys (restaurant) using fish sauce; it can be as weird and wacky as you like.”

Jack said the spirit-tasting bar at the distillery has taken off, particularly at this time of year.

"It's a spirit time of year,” he said.

Jack said gin's origin can be traced back to 1050AD.

"The monks were making mulled wine with juniper berries, and they would capture the vapour, making gin out of it,” he said.

"It didn't surge again until the fifteenth century with the 30-year war in Holland, when English soldiers went over to help the Dutch; they came across this magic tonic which took the fear out of things, and they were able to run into open battles without fear - although they were actually quite drunk.”

Then there was the famous Mothers' Ruin episode.

"The British government had to take action as gin was being made so poorly at the time, with bathtubs and so forth.

"But now there's a resurgence especially in Australia; there's been a 200 per cent growth in the last couple of years because in Australia we have such amazing local botanicals so different to anything else.”

Jack has also studied Scotch whiskies in Scotland, and the distillery will be introducing its first cask in coming months - meanwhile, it's all gin.

"Saturday will be all about celebrating gin,” he said.

"We'll talk about gin, the history of gin, where the market is going, why it's so celebrated.

"There will be a brief tour of the distillery's process and talk about the rise of Australian craft distilleries.

"You'll be able to taste your way through some of our offerings, including cocktails featuring the Sum Yung Guys Fortune 'Pho' Gin, our Peter Phillips Navy Strength Gin and the Fortune Signature Gin.”

DETAILS

WHAT: World Gin Day

WHEN: Saturday June 8, 2pm

WHERE: Fortune Distillery, 19 Venture Drive, Noosaville.

FURTHER INFORMATION: visit www.noosaheadsdistillery.com or on Facebook