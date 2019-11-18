A lot of love for evacuated animals

BIG THANKS: RSPCA have thanks Noosa Council for their commitment to caring for animals during the recent bushfire emergency.

BIG THANKS: RSPCA have thanks Noosa Council for their commitment to caring for animals during the recent bushfire emergency.

THE recent bushfire emergency saw just as many animals evacuated as residents and without hesitation, evacuation centres welcomed beloved pets.

RSPCA Queensland has applauded Noosa Council for its attitude to animal welfare during the recent fires.

Noosa RSPCA shelter manager Nicole Cleary, who herself was evacuated, praised council and said it was wonderful to see so many animals cared for.

“The staff were fantastic and the fact that residents were allowed to keep their pets at all evacuation centres was terrific,” Ms Cleary said.

“Our Noosa care centre was also able to help out. We took a number of animals from the Leisure Centre and that helped free up some extra space.”

“Altogether we took 12 cats, six dogs, two love birds and one Siamese fighting fish.”

“We were also able to provide cat and dog food, litter and trays, blankets and towels and general animal support.”

For Ms Cleary it also became a heart warming reunion.

“One of the dogs who came in was Oscar who I’d rehomed two years ago.”

“He recognised me immediately and spent the night with me, my cats and my Quaker parrot as I’d also been evacuated.”

RSPCA Queensland spokesperson Michael Beatty also thanked Noosa Council for their “proactive” approach.

“In previous emergencies some Queensland councils have not been proactive when it came to the welfare of pets, so it’s terrific to see Noosa upping the ante,” he said.