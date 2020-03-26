A love story, 70 years in the making

Ralph and Doreen with their daughters Linda and Jan.

WHEN Ralph and Doreen Haddrell first met little did they know their relationship would be one for the ages.

This week the Peregian Springs Arcare aged care residents celebrated 70 years of wedding bliss.

They first met as 16-year-olds at a Brisbane dance, Ralph plucked up the courage to ask Doreen to the pictures and the rest, as they say, is history.

The pair were married at the St Johns Anglican Church in Kelvin Grove on March 25, 1950.

Last Wednesday they reminisced on a love-filled relationship spanning seven decades which included two daughters, four grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

Ralph and Doreen Hadrell on their wedding day on March 25 1950.

Arcare's Lifestyle Coordinator Diane Taylor celebrated the anniversary with the happy couple.

"Their love shines through with the simplest of gestures; like holding hands or sharing memories with a smile," she said.

These days the couple face the beginning of dementia, but they are able to enjoy life together with the assistance of the aged car staff.

"They both still enjoying the simple things in life. They participate in most activities together," Ms Taylor said.

"They enjoy life to the fullest, with a since of continuity, meaning, lots of enjoyment and fulfilment.

"They have made many friendships with staff, volunteers, entertainers and fellow residents."